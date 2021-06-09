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Nuremberg trials must be Held, Please put in the comments who you think should be held culpable for this virus outbreak and the vaccines corporations individuals governments and so forth
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44 views • June 09, 2021
The sum total of why we need Nuremberg trials! Nuremberg trials must be held, Please put in the comments who you think should be held culpable for this virus outbreak and the vaccines corporations individuals governments and so forth! Complicit news media, Big Pharma You cannot say I was only following orders There should be no infringement of the rights of other people you deserve to be tried and convicted and then the appropriate punishment including capital punishment, Sorry folks this includes everybody including doctors and nurses politicians including the CPC, PLA China, WHO CDC and all the Globalist New World Order Elite!!
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