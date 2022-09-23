Demonstration IN FAVOR of Donbas referendums

Media in the West is saying that the mobilisation in Russia is of 1 million men, not the 300,000 reported.
They also are full of stories of people resisting the draft and trying to leave the country.
However, this footage tells a different story about what the bulk of public opinion thinks.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.