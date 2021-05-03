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Deborah Tavares - Emergency Alert 03/05/2021
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140 views • March 11, 2021
Jana Ben Nun interviews Deborah Tavares from StoptheCrime.net. We are in a war in which We the People are the enemy. We are being assaulted on many fronts. Weaponized biological warfare attacks are being carried out against all of Humanity. The mRNA genocide vaccines are in fact a bio-weapon even more dangerous than the so-called coronavirus itself...
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
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