PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW MD - RALPH FUCETOLA AND GUEST BILLY TK - 16TH NOV 2022

DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW (MD)

TUESDAY 11 PM UK - 3 PM PACIFIC - 5 PM CENTRAL - 6 PM EASTERN

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2dJOuXRA0A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9E9GhCHlWY





http://www.opensourcetruth.com/

http://www.opensourcetruth.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/SingingPig-ebook-9-19-22.pdf

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/pandemic-of-the-vaxxinated

http://reparti.free.fr/schwab2020.pdf









Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right of Americans to choose their own health paths. She has practiced drug-free, natural medicine for 50 years by seeking the underlying cause of every illness and ailment and treating that root cause.



