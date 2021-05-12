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(The Covid-19 vaccine and YOU!) THE C-VAXX AND YOU
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173 views • May 12, 2021
Join "We The Patriots USA" for this special broadcast hosted by Rabbi Michoel Green, and featuring world-renowned doctors Christiane Northrup, James Neuenschwander, and James Meehan.
We The Patriots USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClMB4V1Yqz4Ub7tT2wE3DEA
We The Patriots USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClMB4V1Yqz4Ub7tT2wE3DEA
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