BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Houthi Missile Nearly Took Down an F-35—Is This Jet Really That WEAK?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9991 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
235 views • 10 hours ago

Houthi Missile Nearly Took Down an F-35—Is This Jet Really That WEAK? - A U.S. F-35 was nearly hit by a Houthi-fired missile over Yemen, raising serious questions about the jet’s real-world survivability. How did a non-state group come so close to downing America’s most advanced fighter? This close call exposes the risks of deploying high-tech assets in low-priority zones — and challenges the myth of stealth invincibility. Watch the full video to find out!  

00:42 - Chapter 1: The Incident Unpacked  

02:47 - Chapter 2: Vulnerability in a Real Combat Zone 

05:13 - Chapter 3: Is the F-35 Overexposed?

Further Info:

The Houthis almost shot down an F-35—and Washington is panicked

https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/the-houthis-almost-shot-down-an-f-35-and-washington-is-panicked
------------

Mirrored - Military TV

-----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
samf-35the houthis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy