© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over 1,000 Patients Treated Succeffully Anyone Who Tested Positive For Covid By Using Nutritional and Oxidative Therapies - Dr David Brownstein and Dr Richard Ng
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
430 views • November 11, 2020
Former Emmy-winning former medical journalist Del Bigtree is on the air again, this time interviewing two doctors. We need to achieve herd immunity so that there is no new "surprise" in the autumn and the world is not locked up again. We should move outside, not close ourselves to the bedroom.
Dr David Brownstein and Dr Richard Ng of the Center for Holistic Medicine give an interview on how they have treated more than 1,000 patients with the coronavirus, and none of them have had to go to the hospital. For 25 years, these doctors have practiced holistic medicine. Over 99.9% of the coronavirus is cured, so there is a safe and effective treatment. We don't have to wait for the vaccine! This video should be seen by all of our medical staff…
Dr David Brownstein and Dr Richard Ng of the Center for Holistic Medicine give an interview on how they have treated more than 1,000 patients with the coronavirus, and none of them have had to go to the hospital. For 25 years, these doctors have practiced holistic medicine. Over 99.9% of the coronavirus is cured, so there is a safe and effective treatment. We don't have to wait for the vaccine! This video should be seen by all of our medical staff…
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.