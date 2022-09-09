Create New Account
Maria Zeee Weather Modification Patterns What Is Happening To Our Skies.
Tanjerea
Published 2 months ago

(HARP!) WeThis week we delve into Australian Legislation allowing for weather modification, asking the tough question all Aussies deserve an answer to given our current weather patterns - what is happening in our skies and is it being done on purpose?

We are also joined by MP Bernie Finn to discuss the indoctrination of children in school programs, exposing them to highly sexualised and inappropriate content at a very young age - and why our government is so hell-bent on robbing children of their innocence and continuing with this perverse so-called-education.

ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesclimate changerussiavaccineclimatebidenputinukraine2024harpfaucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersglobal warningmaria zeeechemtails

