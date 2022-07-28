According to the major media, anyone who opposes “the new order” is a conspiracy theorist whose views should be dismissed as wacky. Yet globalists and socialists have, for generations, used the phrase “new world order” to describe their long-sought-after dystopian goal for the world. One of them is the current occupant of the White House, President Joe Biden, who has stated that he has grown to love the new world order. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews John F. McManus about the new world order — what it is, how close it is to fruition, and why anyone who loves freedom should oppose it. McManus also discusses the origin of the phrase, which can be traced back to the founding of the Illuminati in 1776, and then brings the story of what is truly a war against God and man up to today. Finally, at the end of this fascinating interview, he offers hope that the developing new world order can still be stopped. McManus, president emeritus of The John Birch Society and former publisher of The New American magazine, wrote the cover story “Imposing the New World Order” in our August 15, 2022 issue.





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To read “Imposing the New World Order” by John F. McManus, visit https://thenewamerican.com/imposing-the-new-world-order/