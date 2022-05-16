Ukraine "Wins" Battle of Kharkov that Never Happened

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Russian forces around Kharkov are engaged in a fixing operation. As long as Ukrainian troops are forced to remain around Kharkov instead of reinforcing Ukrainian troops in Donbas, Russia’s fixing operation is a success.
The fact that the Western media has to embellish minor and superficial gains on the battlefield as a major “victory” illustrates just how little success Ukraine is actually having.
References:
Guardian - Ukraine has won the battle of Kharkiv, analysts say, as Kyiv warns of ‘long phase of war’:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/14/ukraine-has-won-the-battle-of-kharkiv-analysts-say-as-kyiv-warns-of-long-phase-of-war
Institute for the Study of War (ISW) - RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MAY 13:
https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-may-13
Ukrainian General Staff (Facebook) - Operational information as of 18.00 13.05.2022:
https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/posts/316199807359771
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