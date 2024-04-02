In Turkey the Electoral Body Refuses to Acknowledge the Triumph of the Opposition Party in the local Elections and is Overturning the Results - Giving to NATO Lapdog Erdogan

In Turkey the electoral body refuses to acknowledge the triumph of the opposition party in the local elections and is overturning the results, giving the control of cities and towns to the party of current president and NATO lapdog Erdogan.

The decision to revoke the mandate of Abdullah Zeydan, from DEM, after he won in the eastern city of Van, sparked condemnation and street protests on Tuesday. Police used a water cannon and tear gas to disperse the demonstration in Van. DEM said it would seek to appeal the decision.

The main opposition centre-left Republican People's Party, or CHP, also condemned the move and dispatched a delegation from the party to Van in a show of support to Zeydan.

Read more here: https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/turkiye-denies-newly-elected-pro-kurdish-mayor-the-right-to-hold-office-in-country-s-east-1.6830805

Be prepared to support Turkish opposition protests in your city, specially if there is a Turkish embassy or consulate in it.