‘IT’S ALL A SHAM’ Why Buttigieg & FEMA are DITCHING Ohio
Published 21 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Feb 17, 2023


The recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio caused intense health and environmental concerns thanks to the massive leaking of toxic chemicals. But, yet, the Biden administration’s Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is nowhere to be seen. AND, as Glenn details in this clip, FEMA just denied assistance to the Ohio town as well. But since when has FEMA turned down the chance to take control of a town, Glenn asks. In this clip, Glenn explains why he believes the left are ABANDONING Ohio: ‘It’s ALL A SHAM.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wv3TTIvXbHY

environmenttoxic chemicalsfemapete buttigiegglenn beckohiotrainderailmentenvironmental disastershamabandonedeast palestinedenied assistance

