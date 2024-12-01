RT News - December 1 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 1, 2024
rt.com
Violent protests engulf the Georgian capital for a third night, that's as the president, who backs the pro-EU demonstrators, refuses to cede power, blaming the current turmoil. Syria's President vows to crush a terrorist uprising in the country's North West saying army forces are gearing up to counter the shock militant offensive. As the fighting intensifies in Syria, Iran points the finger directly at the US and Israel, claiming they are the ones behind the terrorist offensive.