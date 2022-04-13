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13 biggest "SCIENCE" LIES YOU've Been Told!
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125 views • April 13, 2022
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FOLLOW: americasgrandjury.com
DOCUMENTS: #PHIZER :
Trust The $cience
Pfizer vaccine data. Of particular interest is page 30. There Are 9 Pages Of Adverse Events Medical Conditions Excpected That People Can Get From The "Vaccines" For "Covid-19"
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
FULL Report: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
Court ordered Pfizer docs show Pfizer paying the FDA over $2.8 million dollars to fast track the vaccine.👇
Court ordered documents can be seen here,
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M1_cover.pdf
Pfizer delisting from New York Stock exchange!
Some people got filthy rich and now they want out.
Pfizer just filed a form 25 with the security exchange commission (SEC)
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/78003/000087666122000258/xslF25X02/primary_doc.xml#
Form 25 says they want to delist their securities from the exchange
This means $PFE Pfizer will no longer be a publicly traded company.
You file a form 25 if your shares are worthless, you want to go private or IF YOU NO LONGER WANT TO BE SUBJECT TO STRICT REPORTING REQUIREMENTS
FOLLOW: americasgrandjury.com
DOCUMENTS: #PHIZER :
Trust The $cience
Pfizer vaccine data. Of particular interest is page 30. There Are 9 Pages Of Adverse Events Medical Conditions Excpected That People Can Get From The "Vaccines" For "Covid-19"
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
FULL Report: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
Court ordered Pfizer docs show Pfizer paying the FDA over $2.8 million dollars to fast track the vaccine.👇
Court ordered documents can be seen here,
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M1_cover.pdf
Pfizer delisting from New York Stock exchange!
Some people got filthy rich and now they want out.
Pfizer just filed a form 25 with the security exchange commission (SEC)
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/78003/000087666122000258/xslF25X02/primary_doc.xml#
Form 25 says they want to delist their securities from the exchange
This means $PFE Pfizer will no longer be a publicly traded company.
You file a form 25 if your shares are worthless, you want to go private or IF YOU NO LONGER WANT TO BE SUBJECT TO STRICT REPORTING REQUIREMENTS
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