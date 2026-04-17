Angry China May Kill the Dollar 04/17/2026

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Today we learn that the U.S. is about to Sanction Chinese Banks. Will this decision lead to China dumping U.S. Treasuries? China has repeatedly warned the U.S. over the past few days not to interfere with its oil purchases from Iran, but that is exactly what the U.S. has done.
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00:00The Bear Awakes
04:14I Am with You
06:01Sanction Chinese Banks
09:38Vision of Victorian Mansion
16:10Prophecies