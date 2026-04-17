Angry China May Kill the Dollar 04/17/2026

Today we learn that the U.S. is about to Sanction Chinese Banks. Will this decision lead to China dumping U.S. Treasuries? China has repeatedly warned the U.S. over the past few days not to interfere with its oil purchases from Iran, but that is exactly what the U.S. has done.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/





To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Please remember to follow our brand new Facebook page here:

http://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClubOfficial





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions