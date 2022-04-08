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Fusion Centers Facilitate Spying on Everybody
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292 views • April 08, 2022
Fusion centers were sold to the public as state-federal partnerships to go after "the terrorists." But to keep their budgets flowing, they've shifted over the years to other mass surveillance programs, like the war on drugs, or keeping illegal databases of gun owners, monitoring people based on political activity - and more.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 8, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 8, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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