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Facebook Recap of the OC Board of Supervisors meeting 5-11-21
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50 views • May 13, 2021
May 12, 2021
Here is a quick recap from our stand for freedom at the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting. Want to hear what I told them in my 15 second speech? Stay tuned to the end for some good news resulting from all our efforts as Healthy Americans!
Here is a quick recap from our stand for freedom at the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting. Want to hear what I told them in my 15 second speech? Stay tuned to the end for some good news resulting from all our efforts as Healthy Americans!
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