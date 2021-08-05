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UNABLE TO REACH HAVANA CUBA BECAUSE OF INTERFERENCE. TICKET FOR MADRID TO QUITO ECUADOR
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40 views • August 05, 2021
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Mr. Bryan Tew 15 Jun 1967
No travel insurance added 1× cabin bags 20 × 44 × 55cm, 8kg 1× checked bags 28 × 52 × 78cm, 15kg
Madrid MAD → Quito UIO
00:35
Sun, 8 Aug 2021
05:05
Sun, 8 Aug 2021
MAD Madrid, Spain
Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas
UIO Quito, Ecuador Mariscal Sucre International
Carrier: Plus Ultra Lineas Aereas
Flight no: PU601 Duration: 11h 30m
Mr. Bryan Tew
Mr. Bryan Tew 15 Jun 1967
No travel insurance added 1× cabin bags 20 × 44 × 55cm, 8kg 1× checked bags 28 × 52 × 78cm, 15kg
Madrid MAD → Quito UIO
00:35
Sun, 8 Aug 2021
05:05
Sun, 8 Aug 2021
MAD Madrid, Spain
Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas
UIO Quito, Ecuador Mariscal Sucre International
Carrier: Plus Ultra Lineas Aereas
Flight no: PU601 Duration: 11h 30m
Mr. Bryan Tew
Keywords
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