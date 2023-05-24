The Reality Of Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
thecrowhouse
@thecrowhouse
https://thecrowhouse.com
Audio Only: https://audio.com/the-crowhouse
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.tv/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
VigilanteTV: https://vigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/maxigan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/max_igan/
Discord : https://discord.com/channels/TheCrowhouse#7982
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Monthly Subscriptions the TheCrowhouse can now be received via Stripe or direct contributions can be made via Wise bank.
If you would like to assist please visit this page:
https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html
Any support is greatly appreciated
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin:
bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa
Ethereum:
0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
Monero: 87myJVoX3H4Pfd3hDp2wujHeB6K7VdFYF2zJJmoqGv8yE55mQDJdg3ySqnmwBXdZLrhJyydykgs2khmckmJNadaeHY3CrYQ
Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat
Litecoin:
LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ
Dash:
XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm
Bitcoin Cash:
qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g
XRP:
rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Mrs. Davis | Official Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIOnrEujKl8&t=6s&ab_channel=Peacock
Air Canada launches digital identification with trial of facial recognition technology
https://www.futuretravelexperience.com/2023/02/air-canada-launches-digital-identification-with-trial-of-facial-recognition-technology/
Silo
https://siloresidences.com/
Montana to become first US state to ban TikTok
https://www.msn.com/en-xl/news/other/montana-to-become-first-us-state-to-ban-tiktok/ar-AA1bkLWu?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=d9fb7d7dc48543ca934a5299d757a841&ei=8
Woman, 95, Tasered by officer at Cooma aged care home,
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/may/19/homicide-squad-officers-to-investigate-senior-constables-tasering-of-95-year-old-aged-care-resident
Police reveal what happened in moments before 95-year-old Clare Nowland was tasered by police
https://www.news.com.au/national/nsw-act/crime/investigation-launched-after-elderly-woman-tasered-at-aged-care-homby-police/news-story/617055bdd08b9aedfdaf2d326c022694
CIA Launches Telegram Channel
https://www.cia.gov/stories/story/cia-launches-telegram-channel/
Spiderman Returns to Smash BBC Pedo Statue
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6XRi08bICc
Brits are dying in their tens of thousands - and we don't really have any idea why
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/health/brits-dying-tens-thousands-dont-29955386
600,000 Americans Per Year Are Dying From COVID Shots Says Top Insurance Analyst
https://www.theflstandard.com/top-insurance-analyst-600-000-americans-per-year-are-dying-from-covid-shots/
George Carlin - Death Penalty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDO6HV6xTmI&ab_channel=Seleucid9
Frying Eggs On a COLD stove
https://twitter.com/NikoTheAwakened/status/1659978392110874626
Mercury Experiment
https://thecrowhouse.com/AVR/2023-05-16%2015.17.28.mp4
Max Igan en Español
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/maxiganenespanol/
https://odysee.com/@MaxIganenEspa%C3%B1ol:5
Biometric Update
https://www.biometricupdate.com/
Guide to Forming Communities Spanish Edition
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Guide%20to%20Forming%20Communities%20Spanish%20Edition.pdf
Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/
TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!