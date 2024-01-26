Create New Account
Liberating Canada: The Edmonton Speech
Son of the Republic
636 Subscribers
32 views
Published 21 hours ago

Sworn Enemy Tour — Edmonton, Alberta

* The English-speaking world is reaching its limit.

* Our speech in the Oilers arena in Edmonton.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 25 January 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/sworn-enemy-edmonton-speech/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1750654785311887501

wwg1wga justin trudeau canada liberation uprising tyranny destruction sovereignty rebellion unalienable rights non-compliance defiance ncswic justin castro little fidel justin turdeau justin turdo

