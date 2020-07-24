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New Virginia Laws Enabling a Leftist Coup of Its Elections
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52 views • July 24, 2020
Vince Agnelli of http://newvirginiaplan.com joins guest host David Knight on The Alex Jones Show to break down the new laws enabling leftists to overthrow the traditionally red elections in Virginia.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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