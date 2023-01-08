TITHING & OFFERING TO GOD 1B, Malachi 3:7-12, Proverbs 3:9-10; Exodus 22:29, 20230107

TITHING & OFFERING TO GOD 1B, Malachi 3:7-12;Proverbs 3:9-10; Exodus 22:29; Deuteronomy 26:1-3; Mark 12:41-43; Philippians 4:19; 2 Corinthians 9:1-16; 1 Corinthians 9:13-15; 1 Timothy 5:17-18, Matthew 6:1-4, GOD’s Sabbath: 20230107

Proverbs 3:9-10

Honour the Lord with thy substance, and with the firstfruits of all thine increase: 10 so shall thy barns be filled with plenty, and thy presses shall burst out with new wine. Amen!

Exodus 22:29

Thou shalt not delay to offer the first of thy ripe fruits, and of thy liquors: the firstborn of thy sons shalt thou give unto me. Amen!

Deuteronomy 26:1-3

And it shall be, when thou art come in unto the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee for an inheritance, and possessest it, and dwellest therein; 2 that thou shalt take of the first of all the fruit of the earth, which thou shalt bring of thy land that the Lord thy God giveth thee, and shalt put it in a basket, and shalt go unto the place which the Lord thy God shall choose to place his name there. 3 And thou shalt go unto the priest that shall be in those days, and say unto him, I profess this day unto the Lord thy God, that I am come unto the country which the Lord sware unto our fathers for to give us. Amen!



