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Panic In DC, Impeachment Trial Brings Opportunity To Expose Deep State! (X22 Report)
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2290 views • February 02, 2021
X22 Report
Panic In DC, Impeachment Trial Brings Opportunity To Expose Deep State!
The patriots are now ready and prepared to go after the [DS]/MSM. In Myanmar the military decided to take over because of election fraud. Is this projection on election fraud here in the US? Trump and the patriots are ready to inject election fraud, treason, and crimes against humanity facts into the upcoming impeachment trial. Panic in DC, they don't know the plan of the patriots.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Panic In DC, Impeachment Trial Brings Opportunity To Expose Deep State!
The patriots are now ready and prepared to go after the [DS]/MSM. In Myanmar the military decided to take over because of election fraud. Is this projection on election fraud here in the US? Trump and the patriots are ready to inject election fraud, treason, and crimes against humanity facts into the upcoming impeachment trial. Panic in DC, they don't know the plan of the patriots.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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