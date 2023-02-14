Agnihotra to neutralize radioactive effect

The agnihotra pyramid is a receiver and transmitter of subtle healing energy. Its' effects shoots up to 12 km into the biosphere!! That is why I thought about the Ohio chemical spill from the derailed trains. During the Agnihotra process the smoke gathers quantum particles of harmful radiation in the atmosphere and neutralizes their radioactive effect. Do this at sunrise and sunset "Agnihotra time" but maybe in extreme cases, keep the cow dung with ghee burning constantly?
This I thought interesting and timely to share.
God bless 🙏
