🚨STATE DEPT'S SECRET CENSORSHIP MACHINE EXPOSED
Marco Rubio just revealed the Biden administration was spying on & censoring Americans – using your tax dollars.
The facts:
🔴A State Dept. office (likely the Global Engagement Center) compiled dossiers on US citizens
🔴Targeted Americans for "disinformation" based on social media posts
🔴No oversight, no transparency – just bureaucrats blacklisting speech
The irony:
The same administration that:
✅Railed against "authoritarian" book bans
✅Lectured about "democratic norms"
...was secretly compiling lists of enemies like a banana republic.