🚨STATE DEPT'S SECRET CENSORSHIP MACHINE EXPOSED

Marco Rubio just revealed the Biden administration was spying on & censoring Americans – using your tax dollars.

The facts:

🔴A State Dept. office (likely the Global Engagement Center) compiled dossiers on US citizens

🔴Targeted Americans for "disinformation" based on social media posts

🔴No oversight, no transparency – just bureaucrats blacklisting speech





The irony:

The same administration that:

✅Railed against "authoritarian" book bans

✅Lectured about "democratic norms"

...was secretly compiling lists of enemies like a banana republic.