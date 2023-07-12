Directors Cut Footage of Kyle Cease Interview for the INside effects: How the Body Heals Itself movie

All the interviews were GREAT for the movie. Although, I ended up with 42 hours of footage... to be cut down to 2 hours. Everything Kyle Cease was deeply profound and enlightening. He has a way of sharing concepts I know or have heard before... and putting them in a way I have NEVER heard before. Enjoy this directors cut footage that did not make the final cut of the film.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.