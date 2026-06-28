⚡️IRGC Aerospace Force launch of medium-range ballistic missiles, including Kheibar Shekan & Ghadr/Emad missiles, targeting US bases in Kuwait & Bahrain - last night, a response to US attacks

⚡️ — The IRGC Aerospace Force has released footage showing the launch of medium-range ballistic missiles, including Kheibar Shekan and Ghadr/Emad missiles, targeting U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Adding:

💥🇺🇸IRGC: "Decisive operation with missiles and drones in response to American aggressions / Violating ships will be dealt with more forcefully than before"



➡️"Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the Fifth Fleet naval base in Salman Port, Bahrain were successfully attacked by IRGC ballistic missiles and drones"



Public Relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - full statement:





To the dear and honorable people of Islamic Iran;



Your brave sons in the naval and aerospace forces of the Revolutionary Guard, during a joint missile and drone operation between 2 and 3 AM on Sunday morning, launched ballistic missiles and drones toward eight important infrastructure targets of the child-killing American military—at the Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the Fifth Fleet naval base in Salman Port, Bahrain—and destroyed those targets, firmly responding to recent American aggressions.



The aggressor enemy, for whom betrayal and breach of covenants is part of its nature, attacked five coastal sites of the Islamic Republic early this morning under the pretext of confronting the Revolutionary Guard's naval forces over a violating ship.



According to the Islamabad Agreement, traffic monitoring arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz are with the Islamic Republic, and from now on, violating ships will be dealt with more forcefully than before. Any potential aggression by the enemy for any reason—even if it is like last night's and tonight's aggressions against unimportant targets—will have a destructive response.



The enemy must know that breaching the ceasefire violates Article 1 of the Islamabad Agreement and will lead to a complete halt in operations.



🐻And now we wait for routine CENTCOM "factcheck"...

Adding more:

IRGC Navy: Americans will experience hell these days



Commander of the IRGC Navy: "America's blind shots at Sirik do not solve the mystery of our control over the Strait. But our shots at the violators remind the other vessels of the clear path to pass."



" The account of American bases in the region is separate. They will experience hell these days."







