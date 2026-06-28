BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️IRGC Aerospace Force launch of medium-range ballistic missiles, including Kheibar Shekan & Ghadr/Emad missiles, targeting US bases in Kuwait & Bahrain - last night, a response to US attacks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1399 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 4 days ago

⚡️ — The IRGC Aerospace Force has released footage showing the launch of medium-range ballistic missiles, including Kheibar Shekan and Ghadr/Emad missiles, targeting U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Adding:

💥🇺🇸IRGC: "Decisive operation with missiles and drones in response to American aggressions / Violating ships will be dealt with more forcefully than before"

➡️"Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the Fifth Fleet naval base in Salman Port, Bahrain were successfully attacked by IRGC ballistic missiles and drones"

Public Relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - full statement:

To the dear and honorable people of Islamic Iran;

Your brave sons in the naval and aerospace forces of the Revolutionary Guard, during a joint missile and drone operation between 2 and 3 AM on Sunday morning, launched ballistic missiles and drones toward eight important infrastructure targets of the child-killing American military—at the Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait and the Fifth Fleet naval base in Salman Port, Bahrain—and destroyed those targets, firmly responding to recent American aggressions.

The aggressor enemy, for whom betrayal and breach of covenants is part of its nature, attacked five coastal sites of the Islamic Republic early this morning under the pretext of confronting the Revolutionary Guard's naval forces over a violating ship.

According to the Islamabad Agreement, traffic monitoring arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz are with the Islamic Republic, and from now on, violating ships will be dealt with more forcefully than before. Any potential aggression by the enemy for any reason—even if it is like last night's and tonight's aggressions against unimportant targets—will have a destructive response.

The enemy must know that breaching the ceasefire violates Article 1 of the Islamabad Agreement and will lead to a complete halt in operations.

🐻And now we wait for routine CENTCOM "factcheck"...

Adding more:

IRGC Navy: Americans will experience hell these days

Commander of the IRGC Navy: "America's blind shots at Sirik do not solve the mystery of our control over the Strait. But our shots at the violators remind the other vessels of the clear path to pass."

" The account of American bases in the region is separate. They will experience hell these days."


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hakeem Jeffries&#8217; socialist dilemma deepens after New York primary wins

Hakeem Jeffries’ socialist dilemma deepens after New York primary wins

Cassie B.
JPMorgan Endorses Digital Asset Clarity Act With Caution as Senate Targets August Recess

JPMorgan Endorses Digital Asset Clarity Act With Caution as Senate Targets August Recess

Sterling Ashworth
Iran, Oman Reportedly Plan Joint Fees for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Iran, Oman Reportedly Plan Joint Fees for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Garrison Vance
Is Trump the Most Corrupt President in History? The Evidence Speaks for Itself

Is Trump the Most Corrupt President in History? The Evidence Speaks for Itself

Mike Adams
Supreme Court unanimously upholds state bans on transgender athletes in female sports

Supreme Court unanimously upholds state bans on transgender athletes in female sports

Willow Tohi
The Economic Catastrophe of Trump&#8217;s Iran War: Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters More Than You Think

The Economic Catastrophe of Trump’s Iran War: Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters More Than You Think

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy