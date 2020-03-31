Weekly Update --- Will Coronavirus End the Fed?

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The Fed was taking extraordinary measures to prop up the economy months before anyone in China showed the first symptoms of coronavirus. Eventually the Federal Reserve-created consumer, business, and government debt bubbles will explode, leading to a major crisis that will dwarf the current coronavirus shutdown.
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