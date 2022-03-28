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Understanding Scripture at Face Value - Part 2
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1 view • March 28, 2022
May 30, 2010 - Part 2 - Dr. John F. Montalvo, Jr. takes you on an education journey on how to interpret Biblical Scripture. So that whatever church or teacher you listen to you will be able to determine error or truth.
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