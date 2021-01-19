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Kay Griggs Interview 1998 (EVERYBODY SHOULD SEE THIS!!)
Awake & Free
Awake & Free
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323 views • January 19, 2021
Mirrored from YouTube channel Gematria News.
This interview is often referenced by Brendon O'Connell, whose work is also must-see!

Kay Griggs was a military wife who learned way too much about her husband's job. Her husband would drink too much and he started talking openly about the real workings of the U.S. military, leadership training, drug-running and weapons sales, and the secret worldwide camps that train professional assassins. His stories were about murder, corruption, assassinations, and government lies. After he disappeared for a short time, she began receiving threats and decided to tell her story.

Kay is a professing Christian and was married to Marine Corps Colonel George Griggs in the late 1980s, who raised to an influential position as Chief of Staff. She came to realize that he was entirely mind-controlled. He abused and battered her when he drank.

These unedited interviews with Pastor Rick Strawcutter of Adrian, Michigan, were conducted in 1998. Kay reports of world events and our current global scenario.

Source: (Public Domain) Historic Educational Interviews
Keywords
militarycrimemurdermafiaintelisraelnavyarmysexintelligencepsyopmarinesblackmailseals
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