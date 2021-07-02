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Let's Start Cooking
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91 views • July 02, 2021
Learn to cook in BabySteps! I never cook on high! Low is my friend and so is my Timer!
Start with a sink full of hot soapy water to clean as you go!
July 4th Recipes http://www.flylady.net/d/summer-holiday-recipe-page/
I found this great Youtube Channel for Proverbs. We will be reading Proverbs every month. https://youtu.be/zBPSUjphjSY
July's Habit is Swish and Swipe! Check out our Great Deals!
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28TBPACK%29
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28SPACK%29
Big Sale on our Babystep Book! $11.00
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28CC%29
We are Getting Back to Basis!
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28BBPACK%29
Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools
If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.
www.FlyLady.net
Start with a sink full of hot soapy water to clean as you go!
July 4th Recipes http://www.flylady.net/d/summer-holiday-recipe-page/
I found this great Youtube Channel for Proverbs. We will be reading Proverbs every month. https://youtu.be/zBPSUjphjSY
July's Habit is Swish and Swipe! Check out our Great Deals!
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28TBPACK%29
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28SPACK%29
Big Sale on our Babystep Book! $11.00
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28CC%29
We are Getting Back to Basis!
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28BBPACK%29
Calendars are Available https://shop.flylady.net/p/_All_Tools
If you really want to see real changes in your life Join FlyLady https://www.flylady.net/signup/ to receive our messages.
www.FlyLady.net
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