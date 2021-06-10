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R$E: United Nations (UN) Schools Teach Terror to Children [24.02.2021]
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30 views • June 10, 2021
Note: Think 'Social engineering' and 'Predictive Programming' again for our children....
Just like this SARS-COV-2 Influenza virus with 'morgellons flu mask', false positive flu test, deadly untested influenza Messenger-RNA (mRNA) 'vaccine' and a fucking influenza 'pasport'... Connect the Dots, the Elite in UN are controlling this shit, just like Agenda 2020 - Agenda 2030 = #Deporpulation. Sick Satanic world we all live in...
Who control the United Nations (UN)? = Follow the Money.
Social engineering:
In the context of information security, social engineering is the psychological manipulation of people into performing actions or divulging confidential information. This differs from social engineering within the social sciences, which does not concern the divulging of confidential information. A type of confidence trick for the purpose of information gathering, fraud, or system access, it differs from a traditional "con" in that it is often one of many steps in a more complex fraud scheme.[1]
It has also been defined as "any act that influences a person to take an action that may or may not be in their best interests."[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_engineering_(security)
Predictive Programming:
Is that the government or other higher-ups are using fictional movies or books as a mass mind control tool to make the population more accepting of planned future events. This was first described and proposed by researcher Alan Watt who defines Predictive programming as “Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders.
If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.” (Wood) Then it was popularized by Alex Jones and David Icke. The most notable cases of predictive programing are the examples found in the Simpsons, The Dark Night Rises, The Hunger Games, and the oldest being from Futility. Information can be found on blog posts and many conspiracy theorists have either made videos on it or have spoken on the subject.
https://u.osu.edu/vanzandt/2018/04/18/predictive-programming/
--
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)
https://www.unrwa.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UNRWA
https://twitter.com/unrwa
https://www.linkedin.com/company/unrwa
Strategy for Denmark's engagement with UNRWA
https://um.dk/~/media/UM/Danish-site/Documents/Danida/Samarbejde/Int-org/Organisationsstrategier/Strategy%20for%20Denmarks%20engagement%20w%20UNRWA%202017-21.pdf
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/FNs_hj%C3%A6lpeorganisation_for_pal%C3%A6stinensiske_flygtninge_i_Mellem%C3%B8sten
R$E [RISE]
183 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wpYAJIKjgbYc/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RoundSaturnsEye/
Just like this SARS-COV-2 Influenza virus with 'morgellons flu mask', false positive flu test, deadly untested influenza Messenger-RNA (mRNA) 'vaccine' and a fucking influenza 'pasport'... Connect the Dots, the Elite in UN are controlling this shit, just like Agenda 2020 - Agenda 2030 = #Deporpulation. Sick Satanic world we all live in...
Who control the United Nations (UN)? = Follow the Money.
Social engineering:
In the context of information security, social engineering is the psychological manipulation of people into performing actions or divulging confidential information. This differs from social engineering within the social sciences, which does not concern the divulging of confidential information. A type of confidence trick for the purpose of information gathering, fraud, or system access, it differs from a traditional "con" in that it is often one of many steps in a more complex fraud scheme.[1]
It has also been defined as "any act that influences a person to take an action that may or may not be in their best interests."[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_engineering_(security)
Predictive Programming:
Is that the government or other higher-ups are using fictional movies or books as a mass mind control tool to make the population more accepting of planned future events. This was first described and proposed by researcher Alan Watt who defines Predictive programming as “Predictive programming is a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders.
If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.” (Wood) Then it was popularized by Alex Jones and David Icke. The most notable cases of predictive programing are the examples found in the Simpsons, The Dark Night Rises, The Hunger Games, and the oldest being from Futility. Information can be found on blog posts and many conspiracy theorists have either made videos on it or have spoken on the subject.
https://u.osu.edu/vanzandt/2018/04/18/predictive-programming/
--
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)
https://www.unrwa.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UNRWA
https://twitter.com/unrwa
https://www.linkedin.com/company/unrwa
Strategy for Denmark's engagement with UNRWA
https://um.dk/~/media/UM/Danish-site/Documents/Danida/Samarbejde/Int-org/Organisationsstrategier/Strategy%20for%20Denmarks%20engagement%20w%20UNRWA%202017-21.pdf
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/FNs_hj%C3%A6lpeorganisation_for_pal%C3%A6stinensiske_flygtninge_i_Mellem%C3%B8sten
R$E [RISE]
183 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wpYAJIKjgbYc/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RoundSaturnsEye/
Keywords
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