Sherri DIvband Interview # 1 | Journey of a Starseed Series (Ep. 04) | Feb 9th, 2023
RevealingtheJewelsofAutism
Published 18 hours ago

Susan was interviewed by Sherri Divband as part of her Journey of a Starseed Series. This video was originally released on her YouTube channel @SherriDivband. Susan shares how her and Samantha together created a platform to guide other families with Autists and how they are here to guide humanity. She has so much to share about these advanced and enlightened souls. This will be the first of many conversations to come.

Sherri's work can be found here:

Intuitive Energy Healer, founder of Aramis Creative Learning Center, Sky Universal and The Aramis Collective non-profit www.IntuitiveWellnessCenter.com

www.Aramiscreativelearning.com

www.TheAramisCollective.com

[email protected]


Web: https://www.moonoros.one/ 

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/moonorosone 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/moonoros.one/

Podbean: https://sammiestreasures.podbean.com/category/revealing-the-jewels-of-autism/

Instagram: @susan.m.oros

YouTube: @Moonorosoone9623




