Chinese Journalist-- English transcription below

Btw, this is a very rough translation, I’ve reorganised the flow a bit, as he jumps around, & I’ve also missed things out etc. I’ve kept him speaking as “I” etc. I think it was recorded yday (29 jan). With those caveats.



"This video is a bit long. Usually I do short videos for WeChat etc. I’m in Wuhan, this is my 6th day. My name is already a 'sensitive word', so I can’t put anything on Wechat. Don’t put any of my videos on Wechat, or your account will be frozen. Mines already been frozen.



In the first few days, I’ve been to a few hospitals, been working with some volunteers, been to some markets. Yesterday, I went to the Sixth People’s Hospital. A lot of doctors there have been reported to have gotten ill. But doctors won’t accept my interview.



They’ve all been told not to do interviews. Even some have their phones taken away, we think. We know that eight doctors were arrested before (in Dec).



Some volunteer groups are helping deliver stuff (to patients in) hospital. I joined them for a bit. They’re really tired. People don’t believe in the China Red Cross. So people send donations, lots of small parcels, have been sent direct to the hospitals.



But they need sorting out, it’s really inefficient work, and hospital staff don’t have time. Volunteers are helping with that. I was also at Huashenshan Hospital. Lots of staff are working 24 hours. No rest. Sleeping 2-3 hours a day.



Most people are shut up at home; if you don’t have transport its really hard to get to the hospital. And if you go, some people are not getting checked. Each area (jiedao) is only allocated 4 taxis, that’s 4 taxis per 1000s+ people.



If you need a taxi, you have to call the district management; it’s impossible to get one. So if you don’t have a car, you have to walk to the hospital – but Wuhan is huge, so many people don’t go to the hospital. Call 120 for an ambulance – but there aren’t enough.



Taxi drivers in the middle of Dec, they already knew there was a serious disease. Why cant they say its SARS? It’s just as serious as SARS.



The Wuhan Police haven’t even apologized now (for arresting people talking about SARS).



I tried getting tested at a hospital to see what the process was like. They asked me questions and told me to queue for testing. I went with a patient to Tongji Hospital. Lots of patients had been to multiple hospitals. I was genuinely scared.



The corridors in the out-patients department were all full of beds, lots of people were breathing with masks and oxygen tanks. In the corridors. They had to be seriously ill.



Dr said we need to select which patients to do the test on. There are only I was told 100 or several hundred test-kits per hospital per day. There aren’t enough, so doctors need to select those to check. So some people have been to 5-6 hospitals trying to get tested.



All hospitals say they don’t have spare beds. I’m really scared now. People are scared. I’m envious of CCTV, they’re safe when they do interviews, they’ve got all the clothes/kit. I can’t go onto the wards, so I’m just in the outpatients dept. I just have a mask and a coat.



I thought of contacting Caixin journalists. No other media is here. But they don’t take my messages. I heard a HK journalist was still here,I was excited to talk to him. But when I contacted him, he said the last 5-6 days he’s been at the hotel, his HQ told him not to go out.



No one (ie journalists) is going to the front-line at the hospitals. I’ve mostly been in the hospitals the last 5-6 days. I’m really scared. I feel under a lot of pressure. I’ve got some breathing problems, maybe it’s the mask. Only one guy knows where I’m living.



The most important thing is they lack testing kits. They lack other things too, masks etc. Qingdao Public Security called me, asked me where I was. They asked me to chat. They asked my parents to talk.



I’m afraid. In front of me is disease; Behind me is China’s legal and administrative power. But as long as I’m alive I’ll speak what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard. I’m not afraid of dying, why should I be afraid of you, Communist Party.”