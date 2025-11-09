BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Taco Taco !
wolfburg
wolfburg
18 followers
2
31 views • 1 day ago
A lively Tex-Mex party groove built on vibrant mariachi horns, crisp Latin percussion, and swinging upright bass, The verses pop with playful call-and-response vocals and snappy guitar strums, while festive interludes showcase punchy horn riffs, serving up a jubilant, celebratory feel


🎵Taco, taco, bring it on, Every day, all day long, Corn or flour, we don't care, Fill it up, we'll take it there!🎵 🎵Salsa dripping, cheese a-plenty, Never stop at just one, twenty! Guac is green and sour cream, Livin' the taco lover's dream!🎵 Taco any day! In every day is Taco Day! Just saying, Every day should be Taco Day. With shells of corn or flour white, A taco makes the whole world right.

