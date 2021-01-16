Tomahawk Missiles Dream1/16/21@3:28am

A dream from my lovely Jesus about falling missiles.

Matthew 16:25 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.

If you find your comment has been removed, then know it has been done so prayerfully. This channel is dedicated to my lovely Jesus and foolishness or profanity will no longer be tolerated. I do this in his power and authority. God bless!

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