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Think! Wouldn't Universal Basic Income Be Great For Society?
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37 views • October 27, 2020
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Question: “I was somewhat interested in the topic of universal income, as it was discussed recently in your show. Living in Finland, I understand the philosophy of self-reliance and I support it personally, but as I am a lone island within an ocean of progressive thinking, I can hardly expect to sway the public opinion on social safety nets. The arguments for universal income are the following: 1. Streamlining support payment bureaucracy. 2. Make it easier to enter the workforce. 3. Potentially lower social benefit costs (or so some would argue).”
“If I cannot live in a nation free of these wealth redistribution schemes, should I not support programs that could possibly yield beneficial results within the Finnish Pseudo-socialist system? I understand taking something from others for nothing is wrong, but this is happening already. If there is a chance that this new program could streamline government organizations (remove unnecessary agencies), help people get into the workforce more easily, and basically not add to existing costs, would it not be better to allow universal become a reality?”
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▶️MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4079/marijuana-addiction-call-in-show-may-2nd-2018
▶️Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4079-marijuana-addiction-call-in-show-may-2nd-2018
Question: “I was somewhat interested in the topic of universal income, as it was discussed recently in your show. Living in Finland, I understand the philosophy of self-reliance and I support it personally, but as I am a lone island within an ocean of progressive thinking, I can hardly expect to sway the public opinion on social safety nets. The arguments for universal income are the following: 1. Streamlining support payment bureaucracy. 2. Make it easier to enter the workforce. 3. Potentially lower social benefit costs (or so some would argue).”
“If I cannot live in a nation free of these wealth redistribution schemes, should I not support programs that could possibly yield beneficial results within the Finnish Pseudo-socialist system? I understand taking something from others for nothing is wrong, but this is happening already. If there is a chance that this new program could streamline government organizations (remove unnecessary agencies), help people get into the workforce more easily, and basically not add to existing costs, would it not be better to allow universal become a reality?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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