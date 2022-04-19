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This Is How Angry Emotions Manifest #shorts
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50 views • April 19, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/IzG7g-QhCe4
Do you know where anger comes from? 😡
Anger can naturally manifest for various reasons, according to Board Certified Clinical Mental Health Counselor and supervisor Dr. Raychelle Cassada Lohmann, whose work focuses largely on teen anxiety and anger.
Dr. Lohman explains that the MOST common catalysts of anger among teenagers (and people, in general) are injustice and unfairness. A person's anger will be quickly incited the moment they feel that they've been cheated or treated unfairly by others. 👎
What situation will push you to lose your cool? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/IzG7g-QhCe4
Do you know where anger comes from? 😡
Anger can naturally manifest for various reasons, according to Board Certified Clinical Mental Health Counselor and supervisor Dr. Raychelle Cassada Lohmann, whose work focuses largely on teen anxiety and anger.
Dr. Lohman explains that the MOST common catalysts of anger among teenagers (and people, in general) are injustice and unfairness. A person's anger will be quickly incited the moment they feel that they've been cheated or treated unfairly by others. 👎
What situation will push you to lose your cool? Let us know in the comments.
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