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Are Joints The Future of Cannabis?
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50 views • March 22, 2021
While everyone will have an opinion on what will or will not happen in the future regarding smoking weed, as opposed to eating it, vaping it, drinking it, or putting it under our tongues, the Cannabis 2.0 consumer is speaking loud and clear about how they plan on smoking weed in the future.
Two data points are starting to emerge about the future of smoking marijuana, the consumer does not want the mess and fuss of trays and papers, and they want as little work as possible to enjoy smoking weed. The most recent data points consumers are showing the weed industry is the continued growth of pre-rolls as a preferred choice to smoke cannabis. Sales of pre-rolls were up over 50% in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
One interesting change that may come from this trend is the quality of weed used in pre-rolls. As we covered the subject here, many in the industry believe that pre-rolls are filled with the lowest quality weed left at a dispensary in order to package the schwag or “party mulch” leftovers into a product. If consumers demand better quality cannabis in their pre-rolls, shops that are putting lower quality leftovers into pre-rolls may have to change that habit.
Show Notes:
The Future of Smoking Weed Has Already Been Determined - The Consumer Has Spoken!
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/the-future-of-smoking-weed-has-already-been-determined-the-consumer-has-spoken
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 679 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Two data points are starting to emerge about the future of smoking marijuana, the consumer does not want the mess and fuss of trays and papers, and they want as little work as possible to enjoy smoking weed. The most recent data points consumers are showing the weed industry is the continued growth of pre-rolls as a preferred choice to smoke cannabis. Sales of pre-rolls were up over 50% in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
One interesting change that may come from this trend is the quality of weed used in pre-rolls. As we covered the subject here, many in the industry believe that pre-rolls are filled with the lowest quality weed left at a dispensary in order to package the schwag or “party mulch” leftovers into a product. If consumers demand better quality cannabis in their pre-rolls, shops that are putting lower quality leftovers into pre-rolls may have to change that habit.
Show Notes:
The Future of Smoking Weed Has Already Been Determined - The Consumer Has Spoken!
https://cannabis.net/blog/opinion/the-future-of-smoking-weed-has-already-been-determined-the-consumer-has-spoken
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 679 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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