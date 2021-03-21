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THE SMITH-MUNDT ACT
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55 views • March 21, 2021
We are being played big time! The repeal of the Smith-Mundt Act allows the United States to use propaganda and false media stories on its own citizens! It has helped the Covid-19 Great Reset take place under the hoax pandemic.
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