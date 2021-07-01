New Poll: Americans Reject 'Critical Race Theory'

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According to a new poll, most Americans do not want schools to teach their children that America is an inherently racist country. Also today, election lawsuit in New York City, US teachers' union to demand forced vaccination, and the first major mask study is not good news for maskers.