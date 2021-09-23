Hypnosis for Health Anxiety

Hypnosis for #hypochondria and health #anxiety.



Please do not listen to this recording while driving or operating machinery.



My name is Lizzy and I’m a Board Certified Hypnotherapist. Hypnosis is easy to do and you don’t actually need to do anything besides listen to the sound of my voice.



Maybe you’re familiar with hypnosis, or maybe this is your first time. You’re going to quickly realize how easy and effective hypnosis is, knowing that all you’ll need to do is close your eyes and listen to the sound of my voice.



Take a nice deep breath in and hold it... And as you breathe out, I’d like you to allow your eyes to close...



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