Supercheap mouthspray hack for everybody!!

The first upload of this video failed for some reason so I try again. 🤔

Here the same text I'd saved:

On chemtrail days I always take this bottle with me and use a couple of sprays throughout the day. It is a great ani-fungal, antibacterial and lung cleaning agent everybody should use.

When playing dumb asking why there was a limit on those, the answer of total ignorance was funny. Gonna make a huge hydrogen bomb 💥😂🤣. This is similar to Borax, EDTA or even Clorine dioxide (watch other videos of mine) people see it as a hazardous material or as Trump, the father of all vaccines, said "putting bleach into the body" to ridicule the truth about this stuff.

So yes, go ahead and try it for yourself if you haven't.😃👍

Another video specifically about chemtrails is also on my to-do list but this hack was too good to not post immediately. Remember that they wanted to "force vaccinate the Australians via chemtrails" for those who forgot. They are spraying us without hiding it any longer, so obvious!!! They are killing us!! So buy a bottle (or ten) of this hydrogen peroxide and share with friends and family 😊👍

I talked about cancer is a fungi and also e-coli as a petri dish for snake venoms in previous videos but as with Magnetobiology, these all play a role in a eletromagnetic polluted environment.

Keep your head on a swivel 😉🙏🌻🌞