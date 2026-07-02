The Ignored Hazard: Jeanne Laurent‘s Story with Wireless Radiation

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Do you feel any difference of life quality when you leave the city, turn off your smartphone, your ear-pods, stay in a place without Wi-Fi and best even without cellphone reception? Many people feel a great difference. For a growing number of people living or at least sleeping in such a place has become essential for well-being and survival. What Electromagnetic-Radiation-Syndrome is, how it feels and affects your life and how it is being addressed in the public is what Jeanne Laurent from France is an expert on. She shares her personal experiences and knowledge with us in this interview.