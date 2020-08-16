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Silvano Trotta - Les bons, les endormis et les truands
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7 views • August 16, 2020
16 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ids9MoF2iQw
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
L'écart entre les éveillés et les endormis va se creuser dans les jours qui viennent....
Sources :
https://www.rainews.it/dl/rainews/articoli/boom-di-infezioni-ospedaliere-in-Italia-49mila-morti-anno-9be9182b-1e30-4d24-a166-9424981a3e3e.html
https://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/146/2/e2020004879
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0899900720302501
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600%2820%2930354-4/fulltext
https://www.topsante.com/medecine/medicaments/scandales-sanitaires/accidents-medicaux-entre-30000-et-40000-deces-par-an-76489
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/hldbill-gates-says-hydroxychloroquine-has-severe-side-effects-little
https://www.medias-presse.info/melbourne-bascule-dans-la-dictature-sanitaire-et-permet-a-la-police-dentrer-sans-mandat-dans-les-habitations/123386/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
https://covidinfos.net/covid19/il-faut-refuser-ces-vaccins-contre-le-covid-19-affirme-le-dr-pierre-cave/1613/
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
L'écart entre les éveillés et les endormis va se creuser dans les jours qui viennent....
Sources :
https://www.rainews.it/dl/rainews/articoli/boom-di-infezioni-ospedaliere-in-Italia-49mila-morti-anno-9be9182b-1e30-4d24-a166-9424981a3e3e.html
https://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/146/2/e2020004879
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0899900720302501
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600%2820%2930354-4/fulltext
https://www.topsante.com/medecine/medicaments/scandales-sanitaires/accidents-medicaux-entre-30000-et-40000-deces-par-an-76489
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/hldbill-gates-says-hydroxychloroquine-has-severe-side-effects-little
https://www.medias-presse.info/melbourne-bascule-dans-la-dictature-sanitaire-et-permet-a-la-police-dentrer-sans-mandat-dans-les-habitations/123386/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
https://covidinfos.net/covid19/il-faut-refuser-ces-vaccins-contre-le-covid-19-affirme-le-dr-pierre-cave/1613/
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