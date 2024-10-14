Hezbollah video titled “Our Capabilities are Still More than Strong”

🇮🇱 Hezbollah (Lebanon) releases a video titled “Our Capabilities are Still More than Strong”.

Adding:

Missiles reported from Lebanon towards Tel Aviv and the center.

The sirens are sounding nonstop in the whole sector.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent: Two Ballastic missiles were fired from Lebanon towards Israel, marking the first launch of this type.

According to the “IDF”:

🚀Several ground-to-ground missiles were fired from Lebanon towards the center, Interception Attempts were made to counter the missiles, and the public must await further details and follow the guideline of the Home Front Command.

Also:

Hezbollah in a statement:

“The range of our missiles will increase day by day towards the depth of Israel".





