Tucker Carlson Assassination Confession

Vasiliev Pyotr Alexeieovich claims he was ordered by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukraine Ministry of Defense in November 2023 to take an explosive device to the parking garage of the Four Seasons Hotel in Moscow and place it under the vehicle used to transport Tucker Carlson. Link to story https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/breaking-attempted-assassination-tucker-carlson-here-are-details/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.