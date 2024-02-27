Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson Assassination Confession
channel image
Rev1776
227 Subscribers
107 views
Published Yesterday

Vasiliev Pyotr Alexeieovich claims he was ordered by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukraine Ministry of Defense in November 2023 to take an explosive device to the parking garage of the Four Seasons Hotel in Moscow and place it under the vehicle used to transport Tucker Carlson. Link to story https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/breaking-attempted-assassination-tucker-carlson-here-are-details/

Keywords
tuckercarlsonassassination

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket