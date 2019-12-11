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Now it's an Emergency
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14 views • December 11, 2019
My Explainer Video: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD
Watch Online: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5
PLEASE VIEW THIS VIDEO ON BRIGHTEON HERE (Views there "pay" for new videos)
Please support my work by viewing & sharing. I have lots to say!
Brighteon Quotas: 25 videos for 250 views 50 videos for 500 views
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bestsmallcountry
YOUTUBE CONTENT: https://lbry.tv/@bestsmall-country:6
BitChute Channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AfrxeRCcc6np/
Firepower Reduced by Falling Cash Levels
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-12-10/repo-firepower-reduced-by-falling-cash-levels-at-big-u-s-banks
My Big Short Explainer Video
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD
Watch Online
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5
For Bibs" Contact Edmund Mooney
Tel: +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Essential Links (Population Control and Economic Collapse)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tj3YeiTHgs
Gеоrg!@ Gц!деsт0иеs - original в@nnеd vidе0 (sh@rе Mirr0r sprе@д)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
Television Replacements
TruNews https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUNEWSofficial/videos
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Newspaper Replacements
http://zerohedge.com/ https://newsbusters.org/
https://investmentwatchblog.com/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/list-of-best-media-sources-and-researchers/
The plan to save the world (old and new versions)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8dUgPuU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUH2eiYjQxM
Watch Online: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5
PLEASE VIEW THIS VIDEO ON BRIGHTEON HERE (Views there "pay" for new videos)
Please support my work by viewing & sharing. I have lots to say!
Brighteon Quotas: 25 videos for 250 views 50 videos for 500 views
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bestsmallcountry
YOUTUBE CONTENT: https://lbry.tv/@bestsmall-country:6
BitChute Channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AfrxeRCcc6np/
Firepower Reduced by Falling Cash Levels
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-12-10/repo-firepower-reduced-by-falling-cash-levels-at-big-u-s-banks
My Big Short Explainer Video
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD
Watch Online
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5
For Bibs" Contact Edmund Mooney
Tel: +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Essential Links (Population Control and Economic Collapse)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tj3YeiTHgs
Gеоrg!@ Gц!деsт0иеs - original в@nnеd vidе0 (sh@rе Mirr0r sprе@д)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
Television Replacements
TruNews https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUNEWSofficial/videos
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Newspaper Replacements
http://zerohedge.com/ https://newsbusters.org/
https://investmentwatchblog.com/
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/list-of-best-media-sources-and-researchers/
The plan to save the world (old and new versions)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cYZ8dUgPuU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUH2eiYjQxM
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