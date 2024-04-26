ON THE STEPS: The Battle to Restore Religious Exemptions at the U.S. Supreme Court

Now that we find ourselves on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in our quest to restore religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Connecticut and everywhere else they've been lost, we are getting a lot of questions about our lawsuit and what happens next. Join We The Patriots USA Co-Founder Brian Festa this Thursday April 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET, as he answers those questions and more during a live interactive event. Brian will give a presentation about the status of the litigation, then answer any questions you may have. The event will be streamed live on rumble.com/wethepatriotsusa and facebook.com/wethepatriotsusa. This is one you don't want to miss, so mark your calendars for this Thursday!







