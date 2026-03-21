Dimona: arrival of an Iranian missile over the city of Dimona in Israel, near where there is a Nuclear Research Center

⚡️The arrival of an Iranian missile over the city of Dimona in Israel, near which there is a Nuclear Research Center. (There was a better video that was very close to the strike, but was only 5 seconds and has to be 6 to upload)... Cynthia

The missile was attempted to be intercepted by anti-missiles at the last moment, but unsuccessfully.

It is reported that several residential buildings were damaged and 20 local residents were injured.

Adding: The Al-Arabiya TV channel reports a series of strikes by Iran in the Negev desert region - where the Israeli nuclear research center is located.